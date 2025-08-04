24.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 4, 2025
type here...

ADG BSF reviews security preparedness in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, wrapped up a two-day visit to Manipur on Friday after conducting a comprehensive review of the security situation in the strife-torn state.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the senior BSF officer arrived at Imphal’s Tulihal International Airport on August 1 and was received by Ravi Kant, IPS, Inspector General of BSF M&C Frontier, along with other senior officers.

Related Posts:

During the visit, Aggarwal met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh to discuss the evolving law-and-order scenario.

Over the course of two days, the ADG inspected BSF deployments in Thoubal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, interacting with officers and personnel on ground duties.

At Churachandpur, he held a Sainik Sammelan at the Subsidiary Training Centre where he addressed jawans and emphasised operational readiness.

- Advertisement -

Aggarwal instructed BSF companies to carry out their responsibilities with utmost professionalism and dedication while supporting efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

He departed for Kolkata on August 3.

10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 August, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon