ADG BSF reviews security preparedness in Manipur

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, wrapped up a two-day visit to Manipur on Friday after conducting a comprehensive review of the security situation in the strife-torn state.

According to an official statement, the senior BSF officer arrived at Imphal’s Tulihal International Airport on August 1 and was received by Ravi Kant, IPS, Inspector General of BSF M&C Frontier, along with other senior officers.

During the visit, Aggarwal met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh to discuss the evolving law-and-order scenario.

Over the course of two days, the ADG inspected BSF deployments in Thoubal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, interacting with officers and personnel on ground duties.

At Churachandpur, he held a Sainik Sammelan at the Subsidiary Training Centre where he addressed jawans and emphasised operational readiness.

Aggarwal instructed BSF companies to carry out their responsibilities with utmost professionalism and dedication while supporting efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

He departed for Kolkata on August 3.