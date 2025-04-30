APWWS extends support to Deepak Nabam Living Home

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 29: In a compassionate outreach initiative, the Arunachal Pradesh Workers Welfare Society (APWWS), under the leadership of its president Jalley Sonam, visited the Deepak Nabam Living Home and distributed essential food items to its residents.

During the visit, Sonam emphasized that APWWS”s core mission is to uplift the labour community and support the underprivileged. He shared that the society deliberately began its welfare efforts by visiting the Living Home, recognizing it as a beacon of selfless service in the state.

“The Deepak Nabam Living Home is the only facility in Arunachal Pradesh that truly functions as a “home for the homeless”, especially for individuals facing physical and mental challenges,” Sonam stated. He assured continued support from APWWS and pledged to contribute to the home”s cause in all possible ways.

Lauding the work of Deepak Nabam, his family, and the dedicated staff, Sonam described him as a true humanitarian. “There are many NGOs and social workers, but few match the dedication of Deepak Nabam. He provides shelter to over 300 people with special needs and employs more than 25 staff. The state needs more individuals like him to ensure no one is left homeless,” he added.

The visit served as a reminder of the vital role collaborative social efforts play in supporting the most vulnerable sections of society and highlighted the urgent need to amplify such compassionate initiatives.