Monday, August 19, 2024
Arunachal clinches 7 medals at 4th Khelo India Women’s League Judo

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: The athletes representing Arunachal Pradesh achieved a total of seven medals, which included one silver and six bronze, showcasing their dedication and resilience on a national platform during the 4th Khelo India Women’s League Judo 2024-2025, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Our athletes have so far won one Silver and six Bronze medals in the 4th Khelo India Women’s League Judo 2024-2025. Congratulations to the winners!”

The distinguished athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who have brought pride to the state include Chapo Hukhung (Silver Medalist), Monjula Marai (Bronze Medalist), Sherap Lhamu (Bronze Medalist), Nang Nishani Khen (Bronze Medalist), Tunu Gamlin (Bronze Medalist), Pona Jenchan (Bronze Medalist), and Ngoinem Bo (Bronze Medalist).

The Chief Minister further encouraged the athletes to set ambitious goals and persist in their development within their respective disciplines and sporting endeavours stating, “You should aim high and continue growing in your field.”

