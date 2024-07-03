32 C
Arunachal emerges victorious in National Arm-Wrestling, clinches medals in Karate Championship

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media platform X to praise Mesom Singhi for her exceptional performance. Following her victory at the 9th Commonwealth Karate Championship, she went on to claim another Gold at the 23rd Milo Open Karate Championship 2024.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 3: Arunachal Pradesh clinched the championship title at the 48th National Arm-Wrestling Championship in Palghar, Maharashtra, with a total of 102 medals. The event took place from June 28 to July 1.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media platform X to praise Mesom Singhi for her exceptional performance.

Following her victory at the 9th Commonwealth Karate Championship, she went on to claim another Gold at the 23rd Milo Open Karate Championship 2024.

CM further extended his congratulations to Rakesh Jomyang for his outstanding performance at the 48th National Arm Sports Championships.

Additionally, Gopi Bam from New Bam Village, Leparada District, Arunachal Pradesh, has achieved a remarkable feat by winning Gold in the 65kg category at the esteemed 48th National Arm-Wrestling Championship held in Palghar, Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Kiyir Diyum Riba achieved the title of ‘champion of champions’ in the female 60 kg weight category, with Hena Pabin securing the same title in the female (youth) 55 kg weight category.

Meanwhile, Obi Megu claimed the ‘champion of champions’ title in the junior female 65 kg weight category.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
