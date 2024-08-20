25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Arunachal government to strengthen existing ILP: CM

Emphasised the need for inputs from the state’s leading students’ organisation

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Aug 19: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Monday initiated efforts to bolster the existing Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which requires non-Arunachalee citizens to obtain a permit to enter the state.

During a joint meeting with top government officials and leaders of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Khandu highlighted the importance of strengthening the ILP system to curb illegal entry and prolonged stays of non-local migrants.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the main goal is to protect the indigenous tribes from external influx, and the government is committed to this cause.

Khandu informed that the state government is already working to strengthen the ILP system but emphasised the need for inputs from the state’s leading students’ organisation.

AAPSU, led by president Dozi Tana Tara, presented a detailed survey and recommendations on improving the current system through a powerpoint presentation.

On August 7, AAPSU had requested the state government to suspend the e-ILP system due to the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The request came amid concerns about insufficient monitoring and verification processes in the 12 ILP-hit districts of Arunachal Pradesh that border Assam. The students’ body proposed consolidating ILP issuance under a single department to improve oversight and record-keeping.

Additionally, AAPSU advocated for the digitisation of ILP records to maintain accurate data on permit status and movements. They also called for the establishment of a dedicated department to manage and oversee the ILP system, ensuring efficient and consistent processing and monitoring.

The ILP is an official travel document issued to Indian citizens who want to visit protected/restricted areas or states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram for a limited period.

The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873 prohibits all citizens of India from entering Arunachal without a valid ILP. (PTI)

Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
