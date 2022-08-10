30 C
Burmese Timber Seized, 2 Held

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

Gossaigaon, Aug 9: Simultapu police on Monday seized a huge quantity of suspected Burmese timber from Srirampur NH-31(C) from a truck (NL-02-Q-8967).

Police also arrested the driver and helper of the truck.

The vehicle was on its way to deliver the smuggled timber in West Bengal.

The materials were seized during a search of the truck, which was in a Dhaba.

The arrested persons Robin Chatterjee (driver) and Deepak Dehoria (helper).

In the preliminary investigation it is disclosed that the truck was heading towards Kolkata from Dimapur to deliver the smuggled timber. The market value of the seized timber would be around Rs 20 lakh, police said.

 

 

The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
