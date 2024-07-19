Cardiologist Prof Wase from Ohio takes session at USTM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 18: Prof Abdul Wase, an eminent cardiologist from Ohio, USA, addressed a captivated audience in an enlightening session organised by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) at its NKC auditorium today. The interactive session saw Prof. Wase engage with doctors, paramedical staff of the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital (PIMCH), and students of USTM. Wase shared groundbreaking insights into the future of quantum computing and its potential impact on the world, particularly in the field of medicine.

Prof Wase began by emphasizing the transformative power of quantum computing, predicting that this emerging technology will revolutionize various sectors within the next four to five years. “A newer field which is coming in 4 to 5 years is quantum computing, which will change the face of the world,” he stated. Highlighting its capabilities, he explained how quantum computing could drastically alter our daily lives and improve predictive abilities for natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and storms.

Prof Wase spoke passionately about the interconnectedness of science and medicine, touching on topics such as neural networks and artificial intelligence. “Neural network is the study of networking in the brain. The whole phenomenon of science and medicine is interconnected,” he said, emphasizing the importance of integrating these advanced technologies into healthcare.

Prof Wase also highlighted the advancements in surgical technology over the past decade, noting significant improvements not only in procedural aspects but also in diagnostic capabilities. He expressed optimism about the future, stating that quantum computing will further enhance these developments, leading to more precise and efficient medical practices.

Reflecting on his visit, Prof. Wase expressed his excitement and admiration for USTM and PIMCH. “I am excited to be here at USTM today. This institution of learning will create a center which will be known all over the country and the world,” he remarked. He toured the state-of-the-art facilities at the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital, commending the institution’s dedication to excellence in healthcare education and research.