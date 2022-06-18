28 C
Cop Arrested With 3 Kg Of Brown Sugar In Manipur

IMPHAL, June 17 (NNN): A personnel of the Manipur Police department was arrested with 3 kg of suspected brown sugar, police have said.

A team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) arrested Seilenthang Kilong of Kangpokpi district on Wednesday around 3:40 pm, police also said.

The NAB team intercepted the contraband item during a surprise frisking and checking at Purum Likli area along Imphal-Saikul Road.

The person who came on a scooter without registration number was detained for verification upon recovery of the suspected brown sugar.

On further verification, the arrested person was found to be a police constable posted at reserve line of Bishnupur district police.

The police constable was placed under suspension from his service. Further investigation is taken up by registering a case at NAB police station, police added.

