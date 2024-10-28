DNSU for transparency in ILP process

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 27: The Dimapur Naga Students Union (DNSU) called for transparency from the Nagaland government regarding the inner line permit (ILP) process.

In a release, the DNSU said despite a recent notice issued by the government, there were no specific dates or deadlines provided for outsiders to apply, leaving the public unclear on application procedures.

Voicing against reliance on online applications alone, the union stressed the need for stronger enforcement of paper applications.

It expressed serious concern over the lack of a robust enforcement system for the ILP Act in Dimapur, Chümoukedima and Niuland districts.

It said while the government has taken commendable steps, including implementing the ILP following the historic cabinet meeting on September 11 and activating intensive checks on suspected illegal immigrants at various interstate entry points/check gates including Dimapur railway station, the DNSU has insisted that more needs to be done.

The union acknowledged the challenges posed by limited manpower and resources for enforcement in Dimapur but urged the government to involve civil society organisations (CSOs) in the ILP enforcement process. It proposed establishing a district task force that incorporates CSOs from each district to support effective ILP implementation.

The DNSU voiced deep concern about their future and the potential influence of outsiders on their community. It called for direct discussions on issues affecting indigenous people rather than yielding to external pressures.

It also urged the state government to form a dedicated committee or commission to oversee ILP implementation, citing fears that consultations with experts, NGOs, and relevant bodies have been overlooked, risking manipulation against the Naga people.

Pointing out that the ILP is designed to protect the indigenous Naga population, the DNSU flayed the current approach for prioritising the interests of outsiders.

It also pointed out that the past political parties have included ILP implementation in their election manifestos, only to neglect these promises once in power.