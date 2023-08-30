Manipur minister criticises opposition behaviour in assembly, Cong hits back

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Manipur PWD minister Govindas Konthoujam

on Tuesday said “unconstitutional and unruly behaviour” by the

opposition Congress during the one-day assembly session was

very unfortunate.

Konthoujam told reporters that the opposition created a ruckus

when the Speaker entered the House and continued to disturb

even when obituary references were made.

The one-day session was adjourned sine die within an hour of

commencement after Congress MLAs created a ruckus

demanding that the session be extended to five days.

“The opportunity to discuss important matters of the state for

the whole day was not allowed by the Opposition members,”

the minister said.

“People of the state should know that Congress created a lot of

disturbances in the House,” Konthoujam added.

Education and law minister Th Basanta said, “Even before

Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh could say something,

Congress members started shouting and disturbed the

functioning of the House.”

“The speaker had no choice but to adjourn the House for about

half-an-hour so that they (opposition) could rethink and come

back to discuss the current situation of the state in a civilised

and proper manner. However, when the House resumed, the

opposition leaders continued their protests and did not allow

the House to function,” Basanta said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee in a

separate press conference said the session was a “dark day in

the parliamentary democracy of India.”

Congress leader O Ibobi Singh said, “The assembly session was

convened only to avoid a constitutional crisis and not for public

interest. The state government is doing whatever it wants. The

members are being deprived to raise questions.”

“We do not want to shout in the House, but we had no choice

against the dictatorial attitude of the government,” Ibobi said,

adding, “There is no rule of law but dictatorship, that’s why we

condemn it.”

“We had urged for a five-day session but it was not allowed.

We had requested for a discussion on the current situation of

the state in public interest but that was not allowed. After

obituary references, the session was adjourned. This is

unfortunate,” Ibobi said.

All the 10 Kuki MLAs were absent from the House. (PTI)