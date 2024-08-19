29 C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Manipur Police detain 246 individuals for violations in districts during security operation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: In a decisive initiative to strengthen security and uphold public order throughout Manipur, the state police have enhanced their operations, resulting in the detention of 246 individuals across multiple districts, the state police announced on Monday.

These arrests occurred during heightened security operation activities at 104 checkpoints established in both the hill and valley regions.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “A total of 104 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 246 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.”

As per reports, the state police, in collaboration with other security agencies, have executed search operations and area control exercises, particularly targeting fringe and vulnerable regions in the said areas.

Subsequently, the Manipur Police have facilitated the secure transit of essential goods throughout the state.

Additionally, a total of 158 vehicles on National Highway 37 (NH-37) and 40 vehicles on National Highway 2 (NH-2) were escorted by security convoys through sensitive areas.

The Manipur Police further informed that stringent security measures have also been enforced in at-risk locations to ensure the safe and unimpeded movement of these vehicles.

“Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles”, the Manipur Police added.

