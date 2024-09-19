Meghalaya CM launches GMCD tool to boost child development initiatives

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has launched the Guide for Monitoring Child Development (GMCD) Tool in Shillong, in collaboration with Ummeed Child Development Center (CDC), a press release announced on Thursday.

The initiative, a key component of the state’s Early Child Development Mission, will ensure inclusivity and holistic growth for children, emphasizing the crucial link between maternal health and early child development.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sangma stated, “Our Early Child Development Mission has been guided by a commitment to inclusivity and holistic development, acknowledging the pivotal role of maternal health in early child development.”

We are delighted to unveil the Guide for Monitoring Child Development (GMCD) Tool in Shillong, a collaborative effort with Ummeed CDC.



The GMCD tool will also bolster the state’s efforts in supporting children with developmental disabilities through dedicated training and capacity building of field-level functionaries.

Additionally, these workers will be equipped to track and promote child development, enabling early identification and intervention for children at risk of developmental delays.

“The GMCD launch will strengthen the state’s ability to support children with developmental disabilities through targeted training and capacity building for field-level functionaries, enabling early intervention”, the Chief Minister added.

He further emphasized that the GMCD tool will play a transformative role in enhancing the capabilities of field workers to address developmental challenges early on, thereby positively impacting the lives of children and mothers across Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the tool will empower field workers by providing them with the skills to recognize and address developmental risks and delays in young children, ensuring timely support.

“This significant step forward will profoundly impact the comprehensive development of mothers and children in Meghalaya. Wish our team the best!” Sangma further stated.