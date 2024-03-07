16 C
Mizoram govt mulls corporatisation of power dept

Updated:
AIZAWL, March 6: The Mizoram government is mulling an option to corporatise the state’s power department so that it functions efficiently, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question from ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) member H Ginzalala, power minister F Rodingliana said that steps are being taken to divide the department into three functional segments- transmission, generation and distribution strategic business unit (SBU) to corporatise the department.

The minister also said the state government is planning to construct three dams to generate electricity.

Measures are being taken to construct a 150-MW hydroelectric project in the Tuivai river in Saitual district near Manipur border, a 120-MW unit in the Tlawng river and a 24-MW project in the Tuirini river near Sesawng village in Aizawl district, he said.

Rodingliana had earlier said that the state government was planning to construct four more solar power plants, which together can generate 45 MW of electricity.

He had also said Mizoram spends Rs 33-37 crore in a month for the purchase of power from outside the state and requires 156 MW of electricity during peak hours.

The state now has 15 small hydroelectric projects, which together generate 38.55 MW of power, according to the minister.

The quantity of power generation fluctuates frequently depending on the weather conditions, he added. (PTI)

 

 

