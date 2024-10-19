26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Mizoram Power minister alleges his convoy stopped by Assam Rifles

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZAWL, Oct 18: Mizoram power and electricity minister F Rodingliana alleged that his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl.

However, the Assam Rifles said the minister’s convoy was not intercepted during a search near Aizawl.

Rodingliana on Thursday alleged that his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles on the outskirts of Aizawl while he was returning from east Mizoram’s Champhai district, which resulted in a heated argument.

He said that the security force set up a barricade on the NH-54 between Aizawl and Tuirial on Thursday and intercepted his convoy despite explaining to them that he is a minister.

“A few metres after we passed the barricade three personnel stopped us stating that they were told to do so by their commander. I argued that I am Power minister… But the personnel did not let us go for some time,” Rodingliana told PTI.

The Assam Rifles claimed that they had set up a mobile check post about 4 km from its Zokhawsang base on Aizawl-Seiling road and the minister’s convoy was given a clear passage during checking.

An Assam Rifles officer said that the convoy stopped on its own where civilian vehicles were being checked.

The minister’s personal secretary got down from the vehicle and allegedly abused the troopers on duty, he said.  (PTI)

