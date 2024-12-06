17 C
Hornbill bamboo carnival 2024 begins in Chumoukedima

10-day festival is celebrated across six districts of the state with various events

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 5: As part of the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, the three-day Hornbill Bamboo Carnival 2024, organised by the Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency (NBDA), began with grandeur at the bamboo amphitheater, Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre, Sovima, Chümoukedima, on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by Abu Metha, adviser to Nagaland chief minister and chairman of Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).

In his address, Metha highlighted the significance of the Hornbill Festival as a prominent cultural event not only in India, but across the country and the world.

The 10-day festival  is celebrated across six districts of the state with various events.

He pointed out that this year, the festival saw the participation of four partner countries— the United States, Peru, Japan, and the United Kingdom—along with partner states Telangana and Sikkim.

These international collaborations reflect the festival’s growing global importance and its role in fostering cultural unity and promoting development, Metha added.

He also highlighted the festival’s economic impact, sharing insights from an independent study that revealed that the event generated substantial revenue and new employment opportunities. He said in just 10 days, the Hornbill Festival 2023 brought in Rs 108 crore and created over 8,500 jobs.

He noted that the festival has grown from being a cultural celebration to an important platform for promoting entrepreneurship and supporting the aspirations of Naga youth.

He commended the NBDA for its dedication to promoting bamboo as a vital resource for sustainable innovation and development.

Metha highlighted the ongoing partnerships with national and international organisations, including upcoming collaborations with experts from Taiwan on bamboo technology, and with a master craftsman from Japan, who will conduct workshops with local artisans on bamboo during the bamboo carnival.

Dr Tolto Metha, mission director, NBDA, presented a detailed note on the carnival, highlighting bamboo’s significance as a sustainable resource and its applications in various industries.

He said around 200 entrepreneurs are participating in this year’s carnival, showcasing not only bamboo crafts but also innovations in music, arts, and the food industry.

Reflecting on the journey of the bamboo carnival, the idea was first conceived in 2012 with the vision to empower rural communities, alleviate poverty, and engage people from various fields in the bamboo industry.

Over the years, the event has grown from a small initiative into a significant part of the state’s annual Hornbill Festival calendar, he added.

