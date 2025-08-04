NSCN (IM) asserts not to give up on sovereign rights of Nagas

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 3: Commemorating the 10th anniversary of signing of the Framework Agreement (FA) with the Government of India, NSCN (IM) chairman Q Tuccu on Sunday asserted that they are not going to give up what was achieved on August 3, 2015, to reclaim “our rightful place with sovereign right as a nation”.

In his speech on the occasion, Tuccu described the significance of this political agreement as the recognition of the sovereign rights of the Nagas by the Government of India.

He also stated that the political importance of the FA defines the road to the final draft of the Naga political solution.

”It was on this day that a milestone was achieved when National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) and Government of India signed the historic FA on 3rd August, 2015,” Tuccu said.

He said though the Government of India is going slow under various pretexts, the NSCN waited with enduring commitment to stand by the FA, overcoming numerous challenges.

He expressed immense pleasure for the determined stand of the Nagas never to deviate from the FA, no matter.

“Let us work together in the same spirit that brought about this historic agreement. Let us accept our bounden duty to defend the sanctity of Framework Agreement at any cost,” Tuccu appealed.

He accused the Government of India of preparing a “devilish agenda” to destroy the Naga history.

Tuccu further noted that the Nagas are at a crossroads regarding how to bring out a working system between the NSCN and the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to find a common ground for Naga political solution.

However, he affirmed that for the NSCN to work with the NNPGs is a dangerous proposition, accusing the latter of propagating Naga political solution under the Constitution of India.

He added that they are not the master of their own because the Government of India’s agencies hold the reins.

Tuccu also said as the torchbearer of Naga political movement, the NSCN will never take the risk by working with the very groups that have compromised the historical and political identity of the Nagas by failing to defend the sanctity of the uniqueness of the Naga history and political situation while talking with the Government of India.

He alleged that the NNPGs were created by the Government of India to counterweight the bona fide leadership of the NSCN for Naga political solution and signed a copycat of the Framework Agreement under the deceitful name “Agreed Position”.

Tuccu said it is unimaginable for the NSCN to share a platform with the groups with contrasting stands on Naga political solution.