23.4 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
type here...

Sikkim Cricket Ground gets floodlight system

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, May 19: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the newly-installed floodlight system at the Sikkim Cricket Ground at Mining in Rangpo.

Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Justice Biswanath Somadder, was also present at the programme held on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

“This facility has been developed with the support of the Sikkim government, whose continued commitment to infrastructure development and public welfare has made this initiative possible,” said the CM.

Related Posts:

He said it marked a new chapter for cricket in the Himalayan state.

“I am confident that this enhancement in facilities will further energise our budding cricketers and help the sport flourish across the state,” he added.

The floodlights are expected to transform the cricket ground into a venue capable of hosting day-night matches and extended training sessions, said an official of the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA).

- Advertisement -

On the occasion, an exhibition match was organised, which saw the participation of state ministers and MLAs, among others. (PTI)

10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PM Modi likely to visit Sikkim on May 29

The Hills Times -
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway