Standford University Places USTM Scientist Among World’s Top 2%

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: Dr Faizuddin Ahmed, assistant professor in the department of Physics at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been recognised among the world’s top 2% scientists in 2023 by Stanford University in the United States.

The prestigious list was officially published on October 4, 2023.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Dr Faizuddin Ahmed has been honored with a spot on the esteemed list of World’s Top Scientists by Stanford University. His groundbreaking research primarily focuses on Theoretical Physics, particularly in the domains of General Relativity and Quantum Mechanics.

Over the course of his career, Dr Ahmed has contributed significantly to the field, publishing 116 research papers in renowned Scopus Index Journals such as The European Physical Journal C, The European Physical Journal Plus, Scientific Reports, Proceedings of the Royal Society A, and more.

Upon receiving this remarkable honor, Dr Ahmed expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for his continued recognition as a prominent scientist on the global stage. He stated, “It is truly humbling to be recognised by Stanford University for the fourth year in a row. This achievement underscores the importance of dedicated research and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. I am deeply grateful for the support I have received from USTM and my colleagues.”

Ahmed graduated in Physics from Bholanath College, Dhubri in 2006 and completed his master’s degree at Gauhati University in 2009. His passion for research led him to pursue a PhD at the same university, which he successfully completed in 2016.

Ahmed’s recognition on the global stage reflects not only his dedication but also the excellence in scientific research being conducted at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya. This accomplishment serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring scientists and underscores the institution’s commitment to fostering world-class research and innovation.