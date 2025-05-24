Tripura capable of meeting fish demand without Bangladesh imports: Minister

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 23: Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das on Friday asserted that the state will not suffer from any fish shortage despite the absence of imports from Bangladesh, thanks to robust domestic production and supplies from other Indian states.

“Due to recent restrictions imposed by the central government on the import of certain items, fish imports from Bangladesh have halted. However, there is no cause for concern,” Das told reporters after a departmental review meeting. “Our current fish production is sufficient to meet 100% of the state’s demand. Moreover, we are sourcing additional fish from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, which ensures there is no deficit.”

The minister was speaking after chairing a review session of the Animal Resource Development (ARD) Department to evaluate the implementation of the 2025–26 financial year’s budget. The meeting was attended by ARD Director Neeraj Kumar Chanchal and senior officials from both state and district levels.

Das said the meeting aimed to strategize optimal use of the newly allocated budget while reflecting on the achievements and shortcomings of the previous financial year. “We have reviewed last year’s performance and discussed how to bridge existing gaps. Our focus remains on achieving self-sufficiency not only in fish but also in milk, eggs, and meat production, while ensuring veterinary care and welfare,” he added.

He also informed that action has already been taken on the resolutions from the previous review meeting. “District-level meetings are underway, and we have successfully utilized around 99% of last year’s budget. There are no unspent funds remaining,” the minister said.