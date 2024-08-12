Tripura CM leads ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign ahead of Independence Day

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan event held at Battala in Agartala in view of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, a press release said on Monday.
The purpose of the event was to advocate for cleanliness and hygiene as a component of a national initiative focused on fostering a cleaner and healthier environment.
Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saha conveyed his pride in being a participant in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He wrote, “Proud to join the #HarGharTiranga campaign called by PM @narendramodi Ji! Contributed to its success by participating in a #SwachhBharat campaign at Battala market area today.”
The Chief Minister further emphasized the importance of celebrating our independence in a clean and dignified setting, which embodies the true essence of freedom.
“Let’s celebrate our independence in a clean & dignified environment, reflecting the true spirit of freedom #IndependenceDay”, Saha added.
This initiative is a part of the series organized by the Tripura government to commemorate Independence Day, fostering national cleanliness and encouraging a sense of responsible civic engagement.