Tripura CM leads ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign ahead of Independence Day

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan event held at Battala in Agartala in view of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, a press release said on Monday.

The purpose of the event was to advocate for cleanliness and hygiene as a component of a national initiative focused on fostering a cleaner and healthier environment.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saha conveyed his pride in being a participant in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wrote, “Proud to join the #HarGharTiranga campaign called by PM @narendramodi Ji! Contributed to its success by participating in a #SwachhBharat campaign at Battala market area today.”

The Chief Minister further emphasized the importance of celebrating our independence in a clean and dignified setting, which embodies the true essence of freedom.

“Let’s celebrate our independence in a clean & dignified environment, reflecting the true spirit of freedom #IndependenceDay”, Saha added.

This initiative is a part of the series organized by the Tripura government to commemorate Independence Day, fostering national cleanliness and encouraging a sense of responsible civic engagement.