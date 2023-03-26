KASA Golden Baby Football League Begins

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 25: The Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) has organised KASA Golden Baby Football League for Under- 10 and Under -12 children, the competition which kicked off at KASA stadium here on Saturday.

The tournament is recognized by All India Football Federation and Approved by Assam Football Association.

Executive Member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Ritesh Enghi inaugurating the competition said Football is a beautiful game that everyone wants to enjoy.

“The children playing in this competition today will become the future players of Karbi Anglong. Wishing an enjoyable game to all children here,” he said.

The inaugural programme was attended by KSA general secretary, Dr Pankaj Teron; assistant general secretary, Prodeep Ronghang and football secretary, Horen Engti.

Till Saturday in Under -12 there are 8 teams and Under -10 are 7 teams participating in the competition. A total of 135 players have registered their names with 16 coaches.