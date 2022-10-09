Dimakuchi Stadium All Set To Host First-Ever ISPL-2022

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 8: Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district is ready to welcome participants and sports fraternities in the 1st inter sixth schedule premier league-2022(ISPL-2022) which is set to begin on Sunday with a 14 day-long programme scheduled.

- Advertisement -

Necessary preparations and arrangements have so far been completed on Saturday evening at Dimakuchi mini stadium for holding the opening match of the first ever ISPL-2022 in a grand manner.

The stadium has been decked up for the 14-day extravaganza besides making seat arrangements for VVIP/VIP/guests as well spectators inside the stadium.

A total of 8 teams are participating the event representing different sixth schedule councils of north eastern states of the India, which has been organising by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the closing ceremony will be held at SAI SAG centre, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on October 23.

The league matches of the event will also be organised at Bijni district sports association (BDSA) ground in Chirang, district sports complex, Bathoupuri, Mushalpur in Baksa and Kokrajhar district sports association (KDSA) ground in Kokrajhar.

The champion team would be awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh, while runners up team would be given away trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh.

- Advertisement -

In the grand opening ceremony on Sunday, Assam assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTR CEM Pramod Boro, deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro,Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia, social entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sarma will be attending as chief guests and invited guests.

A grand multi-cultural showcase representing different communities, friendly football match between BTR elected members vs Dima Hasao Autonomous Council elected members will highlight the opening day of the mega tournament.

A total of 500 Bodo damsels will present a beautiful Bodo traditional dance in the event to attract the audience.