World No Tobacco Day observed across Tawang

NAMSAI, June 1: World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2025 was observed with widespread participation and strong resolve across Tawang district today, with events taking place at Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Health and Wellness Centres, and various schools. This year’s theme, “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products,” aimed to raise awareness about deceptive marketing strategies employed by the tobacco industry.

The district-level program was held at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, Tawang, where local MLA Namgey Tsering attended as Chief Guest. Organized by the District Health Society and District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), the event saw active participation from educators, health professionals, and civil society.

A major highlight of the day was the felicitation of 62 educational institutions as Tobacco-Free Zones, with certificates presented by MLA Tsering, who also administered the ‘No Tobacco Pledge’ to the gathering. In his keynote address, the MLA emphasized the urgency of tackling tobacco use at its roots—through early prevention and sustained education. He praised the ongoing efforts of Dr. Sangey Thinlay, Programme Officer of the DTCC, and his team for their enforcement drives and outreach programs under the COTPA Act, especially around school areas.

“Tobacco, alcohol, and drugs don’t just destroy the individual—they erode families and the fabric of society,” Tsering said, urging PRI members, religious leaders, and community influencers to become proactive agents of awareness and change.

Dr. Sangey Thinlay informed attendees that tobacco consumption in the district has declined significantly over the years. “Annual tobacco sales in Tawang used to amount to ₹12 crore; today, they have dropped to around ₹6 crore,” he stated during a detailed presentation on tobacco-related health risks, including cancer and respiratory disorders.

DDSE Hridar Phuntso and DTCC Psychologist Lobsang Yuten also addressed the audience, underscoring the role of education and mental health support in sustaining tobacco-free environments.

Following the main event, the MLA toured the ICU, trauma center, and inpatient wards of the district hospital, distributing fruits and interacting with patients and staff, appreciating their dedication to public service.

Simultaneously, CHC Jang observed World No Tobacco Day under the leadership of Dr Kevi Meru, In-Charge Medical Officer. The event engaged shopkeepers and community stakeholders, with Dr Tenzin Lhamu conducting an awareness session on the dangers of tobacco and the legal provisions under the COTPA Act. The event concluded with the administration of the No Tobacco Pledge.

The district-wide observance of World No Tobacco Day reflects Tawang’s collective commitment to a healthier, tobacco-free future, reinforcing the power of collaboration between government, healthcare workers, educators, and the public in achieving lasting change.