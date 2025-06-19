25.3 C
Moyung visits landslide victims’ families in Bichom

BJP chief assures support, urges vigilance amid rising monsoon-triggered disasters in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh unit president Kaling Moyung on Wednesday visited Bichom district and met with the families of those who lost their lives in the recent landslide incident that claimed seven lives from two families.

Moyung was accompanied by MLAs Hayeng Mangfi and Ealing Tallang, BJP General Secretary Tadar Niglar, Secretary Ashok Sangchoju, Biodiversity Board Chairman Hawa Bagang, senior leaders Kame Yangfo, Shambo Siongju, Retemso Manyu, Dolang Tako, East Kameng District President Moik Bagang, Mandal President and several other party leaders and social workers.

Terming the incident heartbreaking, Moyung said that among the deceased were two women who were reportedly pregnant.

He informed that monsoon arrived early in the state this year, causing widespread destruction, with 13 deaths reported due to landslides, floods, and flash floods in various districts as per disaster management data.

He said that all district administrations have been put on alert and the state government is taking all necessary steps to deal with the situation.

A preparedness meeting was also held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, and necessary instructions have been issued.

Simultaneously, BJP has activated helplines and directed all district and mandal units to remain vigilant and extend timely support to affected people.

Moyung appealed to citizens to stay alert and avoid vulnerable areas such as overflowing rivers and landslide-prone zones.

He also urged district administrations to regulate earth-cutting activities—both legal and illegal—so as to prevent disasters arising from such causes.

A condolence prayer was held at Bana, attended by local leaders and the public, where prayers were offered for the departed souls.

Earlier, the team led by Moyung also participated in a plantation drive at the residence of the district BJP president in Seppa, East Kameng district headquarters.

