Upper Siang DC chairs NCORD meet, calls for strict enforcement of anti-drug directives

HT Correspondent

YINGKIONG, July 15: The Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) meeting of Upper Siang district was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang to review and strengthen coordinated efforts against drug abuse.

The meeting was organised by the District Police as part of its ongoing anti-narcotics campaign.

According to an official statement, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the actions initiated by the concerned line departments and urged all stakeholders to implement the directives discussed in the meeting both in letter and spirit.

He emphasised the need for a serious and united response to the growing drug menace in the district.

Dr Karo Teng, Medical Superintendent of Yingkiong District Hospital, made a presentation on the early warning signs of drug abuse and the importance of timely intervention.

He stressed the role of parents, teachers and community members in identifying symptoms and supporting rehabilitation efforts.

District ICDS Officer Smti Ine Pertin briefed the gathering about awareness initiatives being undertaken under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, including pledge-taking events and youth engagement programmes aimed at building resistance to substance abuse.

District Education Officer (DDSE) Duhon Tekseng informed the meeting that Anti-Drugs and Anti-Tobacco Committees have been formed in 29 schools across the district.

Students are being sensitised through interactive sessions, lectures and educational programmes on the harmful effects of drugs and tobacco.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mariyang) also spoke during the session and highlighted the need for collective community responsibility in the fight against drugs.

Earlier, DySP Gocham Sakter explained the objectives of the NCORD framework and presented a summary of the district police’s recent actions against drug peddling and abuse.

He called for inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective results on the ground.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Reserve Inspector SI Anom Apang, who expressed appreciation to all members for their active involvement in the campaign.

As part of the programme, a short awareness film titled “Revive – A Second Chance”, produced by the District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations, was screened.

The film is part of the district’s ongoing anti-drug awareness drive.