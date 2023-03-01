26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
type here...

All Assam Basis Fourth Annual Bhaona Competition Concludes

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Feb 28: Under the patronage of the locals of Nitai-Panidehing areas, an All Assam Basis Fourth Annual Bhaona Competition was organised in Sankar-Ajan Samannay Kshetra, Ukhapur near Demow from February 22 for six days. From February 22, different programmes were organised and the bhaonas were staged by the teams in these six days. In the Bhaona Competition, Sri Ramor Baikuntha Jatra Nabarun Cultural Group Nakatani, Sivasagar got the first prize, Ramor Aranya Gamon, Bharator Paduka Isthapon Arunadoi Cultural Group Phulbanisiga got the second prize, Danbir Raja Harichandra-Srimanta Sankar-Madhab Natya Group, Pulibor, Jorhat got the third prize and Ram Parajoy Sitar Patal

Gaman-Sankhaninad Natya Group Rupahi Konwar Gaon Duliajan got the fourth prize.
Different other category prizes such as Best Narad Prize, Best Male Actor along with different other prizes given. The prize distribution ceremony was organised on Tuesday where prizes were distributed among the winning teams.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

DITRP Distributes Free Computer Desktop To Students

The Hills Times - 0