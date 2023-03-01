All Assam Basis Fourth Annual Bhaona Competition Concludes

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 28: Under the patronage of the locals of Nitai-Panidehing areas, an All Assam Basis Fourth Annual Bhaona Competition was organised in Sankar-Ajan Samannay Kshetra, Ukhapur near Demow from February 22 for six days. From February 22, different programmes were organised and the bhaonas were staged by the teams in these six days. In the Bhaona Competition, Sri Ramor Baikuntha Jatra Nabarun Cultural Group Nakatani, Sivasagar got the first prize, Ramor Aranya Gamon, Bharator Paduka Isthapon Arunadoi Cultural Group Phulbanisiga got the second prize, Danbir Raja Harichandra-Srimanta Sankar-Madhab Natya Group, Pulibor, Jorhat got the third prize and Ram Parajoy Sitar Patal

Gaman-Sankhaninad Natya Group Rupahi Konwar Gaon Duliajan got the fourth prize.

Different other category prizes such as Best Narad Prize, Best Male Actor along with different other prizes given. The prize distribution ceremony was organised on Tuesday where prizes were distributed among the winning teams.