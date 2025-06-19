25.3 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 19, 2025
type here...

3 militants arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 18: Three militants were arrested from various parts of Manipur on charges of extortion, police said on Wednesday.

Two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Bishnupur district.

- Advertisement -

They were identified as Khomdram Joy Singh (51) and Maibam Memcha Devi (49). They were involved in extorting local businesses, police said.

Related Posts:

A .32 pistol with an empty magazine was seized from them.

An active member of KCP (MFL) was arrested from Chingmeirong in Imphal East district. Identified as Yumnam Jenica (22), she was also accused of extorting small businesses in the area.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested from Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai in Imphal East district for possession of illegal arms. A 9 mm loaded pistol was recovered from the accused, identified as Haobam Sitaljit (55).

- Advertisement -

Another person was arrested in the Bishnupur district for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media.

Rabikanta Konjengbam (34) was arrested from Ward No. 3 in Bishnupur town for posting false information about an incident of firing at Phubala on Facebook, police said.

All the arrests were made on Tuesday, they said. (PTI)

10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots