3 militants arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, June 18: Three militants were arrested from various parts of Manipur on charges of extortion, police said on Wednesday.

Two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Bishnupur district.

They were identified as Khomdram Joy Singh (51) and Maibam Memcha Devi (49). They were involved in extorting local businesses, police said.

A .32 pistol with an empty magazine was seized from them.

An active member of KCP (MFL) was arrested from Chingmeirong in Imphal East district. Identified as Yumnam Jenica (22), she was also accused of extorting small businesses in the area.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested from Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai in Imphal East district for possession of illegal arms. A 9 mm loaded pistol was recovered from the accused, identified as Haobam Sitaljit (55).

Another person was arrested in the Bishnupur district for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media.

Rabikanta Konjengbam (34) was arrested from Ward No. 3 in Bishnupur town for posting false information about an incident of firing at Phubala on Facebook, police said.

All the arrests were made on Tuesday, they said. (PTI)