Classes will soon begin at Mizoram Engineering College: Mizoram CM

AIZAWL, June 18: Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that classes will soon begin at the Mizoram Engineering College.

He made the announcement while addressing a function in Serchhip town, where students who cleared the Mizoram Civil Services exam and school board exams were felicitated.

He said steps were being taken to establish a state university, as well as strengthen institutions like NIT and ITI.

“Let each and every one become self-dependent and work for the progress of the state and the Mizo society,” Lalduhoma said.

The Mizoram Engineering College was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. However, classes could not be started due to technical and infrastructural issues, officials said.

The college has been built on 24.9 acre of land at Pukpui village, about 12 km from Lunglei town.

It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 26 crore, funded by the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), officials said.

It has a capacity of 300 students, and is equipped with a laboratory, a library, a cafeteria, a students’ common room, and boys’ and girls’ hostels, they said.

The college will start functioning with three departments — Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, they added. (PTI)