Assam Chief Minister Inaugurates Healthcare and Education Projects to Enhance State Infrastructure

Guwahati, June 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled six healthcare projects aimed at enhancing the state’s healthcare system during an event held at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Auditorium on Monday.

The projects include the establishment of a Ten Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Bed Project, a National Emergency Life Support (NELS) Skill Centre at GMCH, a Multi Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU) at GMCH, a 32 Slice CT Scan Machine funded by Guwahati Refinery at GMCH, an Oncology lab at the State Cancer Institute at GMCH, and an Asset Management Portal for Medical Colleges under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Chief Minister Sarma took to Twitter to announce the inauguration of the tech-enabled ICU facility, stating that it will play a vital role in enhancing critical healthcare services in remote areas and saving lives during emergencies. He dedicated this facility to the people across 23 district hospitals in Assam.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the significance of the day for the state’s healthcare system. He expressed that the ICU project, the state-of-the-art laboratory at Guwahati Medical College Hospital, and the multifunctional research project mark a significant step towards enhancing health services in the state, benefiting the public at large.

In addition to the healthcare projects, Chief Minister Sarma also revealed plans for the renovation of 2,000 public schools in Assam. The state government has already established 18 “Adarsha Vidyalayas,” which will follow the CBSE curriculum and provide English-language instruction. Furthermore, 19 schools have been opened in the tea garden regions.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that these Adarsha Vidyalayas will feature modern classrooms with science labs, computer labs, libraries, and other essential amenities. They will also implement the “Project Child” initiative, focusing on the mental and physical growth of students.

Meanwhile, on June 25, Chief Minister Sarma criticized former Congress President Dev Kant Barooah for his statement during the Emergency in 1975, where he said, “Indira is India & India is Indira.” Sarma argued that Barooah’s remarks were an attempt to conceal Indira Gandhi’s corruption, despite the knowledge that political figures from Assam and other regions of the country were imprisoned during that period.