27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

Assam CM felicitates state sports awardees on Abhiruchi Sports Day

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, "Congratulations to all the winners who have been conferred with the State Sports Awards on the occasion of Abhiruchi Sports Day, celebrating the birthday of Assam's first Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to all recipients of the State Sports Awards during the celebration of Abhiruchi Sports Day, which commemorates the birthday of Assam’s inaugural Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Congratulations to all the winners who have been conferred with the State Sports Awards on the occasion of Abhiruchi Sports Day, celebrating the birthday of Assam’s first Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.”

The list of awardees includes Bornil Akash Changmai, a badminton athlete, and Krishna Das, a para swimmer, who have both made notable contributions to their respective sports.

Additionally, Abhishek B. Gogoi, a special athlete excelling in cycling, has also been recognized for his achievements.

Meanwhile, among the coaches and instructors honored are Rajib Dey, a physical training instructor at IIT Guwahati, and Kalyan Barman, a physical instructor at the Nalbari District Sports Office.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Anup Konwar, a weightlifting coach at the Sivasagar District Sports Office, and Uttam Handique, an athletics coach at the Tinsukia District Sports Office, were also recognized for their dedication to nurturing talent in their fields.

10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam launches first CHD, BMT screening camp in Barpeta

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys