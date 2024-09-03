Assam CM felicitates state sports awardees on Abhiruchi Sports Day

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to all recipients of the State Sports Awards during the celebration of Abhiruchi Sports Day, which commemorates the birthday of Assam’s inaugural Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, a press release said on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Congratulations to all the winners who have been conferred with the State Sports Awards on the occasion of Abhiruchi Sports Day, celebrating the birthday of Assam’s first Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.”

The list of awardees includes Bornil Akash Changmai, a badminton athlete, and Krishna Das, a para swimmer, who have both made notable contributions to their respective sports.

Additionally, Abhishek B. Gogoi, a special athlete excelling in cycling, has also been recognized for his achievements.

Meanwhile, among the coaches and instructors honored are Rajib Dey, a physical training instructor at IIT Guwahati, and Kalyan Barman, a physical instructor at the Nalbari District Sports Office.

Furthermore, Anup Konwar, a weightlifting coach at the Sivasagar District Sports Office, and Uttam Handique, an athletics coach at the Tinsukia District Sports Office, were also recognized for their dedication to nurturing talent in their fields.