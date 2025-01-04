Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends inauguration of three new rail services

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the flagging off three new rail services event at Paltanbazar.

Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the new train services between Guwahati-North Lakhimpur, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati, and Tinisukia-Naharlagun.

The event also marked the inauguration of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) as a deemed to be university, and the FM Station of All India Radio Kokrajhar. Additionally, a new road overbridge, built at a cost of ₹72 crores, was dedicated to public use, connecting National Highway 37 with Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The event also saw the launch of

Sarma expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Vaishnaw for the multiple initiatives presented for the Northeastern region at the onset of 2025. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been steadfast in his efforts to build a developed India by 2047, driven by technological advancement and innovation, and has continually motivated the youth to pursue the dream of a prosperous nation. He highlighted the ongoing initiatives in India, including the establishment of the semiconductor industry, the promotion of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain technology, and more, which are crucial for India to take a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The CM noted that the semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Jagiroad, alongside upcoming projects in quantum physics and artificial intelligence, would be developed in India. He stressed that India would provide the skilled workforce needed in these sectors, not only for the nation but also for global demands. To prepare for this, he urged the need to equip India’s youth with the necessary skills. He also mentioned that the semiconductor project at Jagiroad is progressing rapidly, with production expected to begin by the end of the year.

Sarma highlighted the importance of a skilled workforce for these initiatives, and he emphasized that the recently inaugurated NIELIT, now a deemed-to-be university, would play a pivotal role in nurturing this talent. He remarked that Assam’s educated youth are already contributing significantly to the IT industries in states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. He further emphasized that the Prime Minister’s vision includes establishing high-standard institutions in Assam for semiconductor manufacturing, quantum physics, and artificial intelligence. He also announced plans for a branch of NIELIT in Jagiroad, which would significantly impact Assam’s educational landscape by fostering a new era of scientific and technological progress in the state.

The CM expressed his thanks to both Prime Minister Modi and minister Vaishnaw for opening new avenues for knowledge and technology in Assam. He encouraged the youth of Assam to strive for excellence, embrace education and technology, and contribute to the development of the Assamese identity. He also recognized the significant progress made in the railway sector within Assam and the Northeast, including the electrification of railways, the establishment of Amrit Bharat stations, the expansion of broad-gauge lines, and the work on the dual railway line to Lumding. He noted that the construction of seven Amrit Bharat stations in Assam is underway, and the dual broad-gauge track project is advancing rapidly. He also acknowledged that the Ministry of Railways has significantly increased the budget allocation for the Northeast region.

Today’s event was attended by several dignitaries, including Union minister of state for external affairs and textiles Pabitra Margherita, minister of education Ranoj Pegu, minister of transport Jogen Mohan, minister of health and family welfare Ashok Singhal, MPs Rameswar Teli, Dilip Saikia, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Paramananda Rajbongshi, chief secretary Ravi Kota, and NIELIT director professor MM Tripathi, among others.