29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
type here...

Assam Govt launches Tai language textbook for high school students

The textbook developed by the Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha will aid the state's recent initiative to offer Tai as an elective subject for interested students within the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: The Assam Government has made a noteworthy advancement in the preservation of indigenous languages by launching a new textbook focused on the Tai language for higher secondary students, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s dedication, stating, “Our Govt is committed to the use and promotion of our indigenous languages by the next generation and is enabling education in mediums such as Tai language to ensure that this beautiful language sustains for years to come.”

During a ceremony held in Dhemaji, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu introduced the “Lit Khaam: Tai Textbook For H.S. 2nd Year.”

The textbook developed by the Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha will aid the state’s recent initiative to offer Tai as an elective subject for interested students within the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Meanwhile, Minister Pegu, in his post on X, emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing indigenous languages within the educational system.

- Advertisement -

“In a brief function today at Dhemaji, I unveiled 𝐋𝐢𝐭 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐦: 𝐓𝐚𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐇.𝐒. 2nd Year. Assam Govt. has included Tai language as an elective subject for willing students of HS under AHSEC. The textbooks are prepared by Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha”, the Education Minister stated.

Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Minister Bimal Bora reviews CGD Network implementation

The Hills Times -
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park