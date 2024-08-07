Assam Govt launches Tai language textbook for high school students

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: The Assam Government has made a noteworthy advancement in the preservation of indigenous languages by launching a new textbook focused on the Tai language for higher secondary students, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s dedication, stating, “Our Govt is committed to the use and promotion of our indigenous languages by the next generation and is enabling education in mediums such as Tai language to ensure that this beautiful language sustains for years to come.”

Our Govt is committed to the use and promotion of our indigenous languages by the next generation and is enabling education in mediums such as Tai language to ensure that this beautiful language sustains for years to come. https://t.co/Dkw9l8oGnv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2024

During a ceremony held in Dhemaji, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu introduced the “Lit Khaam: Tai Textbook For H.S. 2nd Year.”

The textbook developed by the Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha will aid the state’s recent initiative to offer Tai as an elective subject for interested students within the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Meanwhile, Minister Pegu, in his post on X, emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing indigenous languages within the educational system.

- Advertisement -

“In a brief function today at Dhemaji, I unveiled 𝐋𝐢𝐭 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐦: 𝐓𝐚𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐇.𝐒. 2nd Year. Assam Govt. has included Tai language as an elective subject for willing students of HS under AHSEC. The textbooks are prepared by Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha”, the Education Minister stated.