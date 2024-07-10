Education department official apprehended in Dhemaji for accepting bribe

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 10: In a recent anti-corruption operation within the education sector, officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption in Dhemaji arrested Diganta Gogoi, a senior assistant at the sub-inspector’s office of local schools, as he was caught accepting bribes.

As per reports, Gogoi was apprehended in the act of receiving a bribe from a retired teacher in Bardalni, leading to the prompt arrest.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption stated, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Diganta Gogoi, Senior Assistant of O/O Deputy Inspector of Schools, Dist-Dhemaji, after he accepted bribe from the complainant in the office for processing pension related works.”

The arrest signifies a major advancement in the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the education administration of the state.