Over 11 lakh farmers benefitted under PM-KISAN since 2021: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed over 11 lakh farmers have received benefits under Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi ever since he came into power in 2021.

He said this while attending a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rally organised at R B Higher Secondary School playground located under the Rampur development block in Kamrup district in Guwahati.

“Only 2 lakh farmers across the state had registered themselves as beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi when I became the chief minister of the state in 2021 but relentless efforts on the part of the state government led to the total number of farmers receiving benefits under the scheme crossing the 11-lakh mark,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

However, Sarma further said that figure is still less owing to the fact that there are estimated 25 lakh farmers in the state, adding, “In the Palashbari area itself there are numerous farmers who are yet to get their names registered for Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi”.

On the occasion, Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra last November 15 with the aim of attaining cent percent saturation point in the enrolment of eligible beneficiaries under the government’s flagship social sector schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Samman Nidhi, among others.

Referring to Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, the chief minister said it is one of the cherished dreams of the Prime Minister to see every individual having a pucca house for habitation.

“It is important for every person eligible for a pucca house under PMAY to come forward with necessary documents so that necessary works in this regard can be initiated by the government,” he added.

Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Sarma said all ration-card holders are eligible for inclusion into this social sector scheme that guarantees free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in hospitals.

He also appealed to the eligible beneficiaries to make the best use of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rally so that they are able to enjoy all benefits under the various schemes meant for them through the on-spot registration facilities, etc.

Prime Modi had launched the “My Bharat App” with the aim of channelising the untapped potential of the country’s youth, he said, adding those who register themselves under it would be in a position to contribute towards the process of nation-building in future.

The event was also attended by environment & forest minister Chandramohan Patowary, members of Legislative Assembly Hemanga Thakuria, along with a host of dignitaries.

