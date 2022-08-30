30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Sakhi Express Scheme  : CEM Pramod Boro Distributes Scooters

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Aug 29: A total of 167 community cadres in Kokrajhar district under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission’ s Sakhi Express Scheme for FY 2021-22 received two-wheeler scooters at a programme held at Iragdao Community Hall, Titaguri on Monday.
Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member Pramod Boro ceremonially distributed the scooters among the community cadres amidst the presence of community cadres and officials.

Boro urged the community cadres to render their services for the welfare and development of the region.
“Glad to distribute 167 scooters to the community cadres of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), Kokrajhar district under Sakhi Expresss Scheme today in Kokrajhar. I am hopeful that these beneficiaries would dedicatedly work towards achieving financial self-sufficiency in the remote areas,” Boro said.

Among others, BTR executive members Reo Reoa Narzihary, Arup Kumar Dey, additional deputy commissioner Rajiv Das, district officer of ASRLM Bichitraa Narzary, Kokrajhar BDO Samir Basumatary were prominent attendees on the occasion.

