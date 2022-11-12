20 C
Citroën India enters NE market with its first phygital showroom in Guwahati

HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Citroën India is expanding its network to cover Assam and Northeast region with the launch of the ‘La Maison Citroën’ phygital showroom in Guwahati. The showroom was inaugurated by Saurabh Vatsa, brand head, Citroën India in the presence of Rishabh Himatsingka, dealer principal, La Maison Citroën Guwahati. The new dealership, besides retailing the New C5 Aircross SUV and the New C3, will also offer a seamless digital buying experience along with access to a whole suite of after-sales services.

 

Saurabh Vatsa, brand head, Citroën India said, “We are looking forward to welcoming customers in the Assam & North-East market and introducing them to our exciting products, the New C3 and the New C5 Aircross SUV. The La Maison Citroën phygital retail concept allows customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products, and services seamlessly. This includes not just the cars but also merchandise as well as vehicle customization. Citroën will continue to grow its La Maison phygital network by the end of the year from 21 to 30 cities.”

 

Rishabh Himatsingka, dealer principal, La Maison Citroën Guwahati says, “Citroën is all about comfort and digital innovation, and through this La Maison Citroen phygital showroom, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchasing journey.”

