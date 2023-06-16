Playing Bholi Punjaban was a big deal for me: Richa Chadha

Mumbai, June 15 (PTI): Playing the role of feisty gangster Bholi Punjaban in “Fukrey” was a big deal, says Richa Chadha, who not only got to create a beloved character but also met her future husband, Ali Fazal, during its making.

The buddy comedy, which completes a decade this month, chronicled the story of four friends, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), whose plan to make easy money falls flat when they meet Bholi Punjaban.

“It’s fascinating that a character like this has been written for a woman. I am very fortunate… When I got the film, I was zapped. It was a big deal for me because I had not done a so-called commercial (film),” Chadha told PTI in an interview. “This character in some ways is so overarching that it often eclipses my real-life persona. It is so iconic, strong and different. It was not easy for me to slip into this. Bholi is a narcissist. When kids or women respond to this character, it is very rewarding,” she added. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film and its 2017 sequel “Fukrey Returns” was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. The third film in the series will release on December 1. The 36-year-old actor had earned critical appreciation for her performance in “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!” and “Gangs of Wasseypur” before boarding this project.

