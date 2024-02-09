20 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 9, 2024
Zindagi series 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' to premiere on February 26

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Feb 8: “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas”, a show billed as a captivating blend of love, friendship and poetic drama, will air on Zindagi channel on February 26.

Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, the 13-episode series stars Bilal Abbas, Raza Talish and Sarah Khan. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal.

Set in a small town, “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas” is the coming-of-age story of Fakhar (Abbas) and Kashif (Talish), two best friends unknowingly in love with the same woman, Gulbano (Khan).
“However, Gulbano’s fantasies have been captured by an anonymous poet named Devdas. As the plot progresses, Kashif reveals himself to be Devdas, becoming the object of Gulbano’s desire. Unbeknown to her, the true Devdas is Fakhar,” the makers said in a press release.

Shahzad said “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas” is more than just a love story.

“Love and Devdas are two sides of the same coin. Whether it’s the classic Devdas or the modern ‘Abdullahpur ka Devdas’, true love is at the heart of both stories.

“Shailja Kejriwal (Producer, India) was as a key person in making this story happen. Zindagi has been a fantastic platform for cross-cultural storytelling. I am looking forward for valuable feedback from our friends in India,” the director said in a statement. The upcoming series delves into the human heart, showcasing how love’s highs can also bring unexpected turns and deceit, said Kejriwal.

“I can’t wait for you to experience the captivating storytelling and powerful performances by our talented actors, portraying characters that resonate with the universal ebb and flow of love,” she added.

Khan said she had a wonderful experience working on a unique script with a talented bunch of people.

“The director, Anjum Shahzad worked on every miniscule aspect of the show that made me want to portray Gulbano at the maximum capacity. It is incredibly exciting to know its release on Zindagi; Indian audience has always been generous with their love, and I am eagerly anticipating the response to our heartfelt tale,” she said. (PTI)

