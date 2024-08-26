31 C
Monday, August 26, 2024
Flyover Construction in Cycle Factory Area Causes Distress for Residents

Residents of Guwahati's Cycle Factory area face significant hardships due to ongoing flyover construction, leading to traffic woes, noise pollution, and daily inconvenience.

HT Digital

August 26, Monday: Residents of Guwahati’s Cycle Factory area are grappling with significant challenges due to the ongoing construction of a flyover in their neighborhood. The project, which aims to ease traffic congestion in the long term, has become a source of daily distress for those living in the vicinity.

The construction work has led to severe traffic disruptions, with vehicles often getting stuck in prolonged jams, causing frustration among commuters. Additionally, the constant noise and dust from the site have significantly affected the quality of life for local residents, many of whom are struggling to cope with the situation.

Local businesses in the area have also reported a decline in footfall, as customers find it increasingly difficult to navigate the congested roads. Residents have voiced their concerns, calling for better management of the construction process to minimize the impact on their daily lives.

While the flyover is expected to bring much-needed relief to Guwahati’s traffic woes once completed, the ongoing work has left many residents questioning whether the short-term misery is worth the long-term gains.

