Guwahati
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Assam wins bronze for Excellence in Display at 43rd IITF 2024

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: In a proud moment for Assam, the state has been awarded the Bronze Medal for Excellence in Display at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024, held in New Delhi, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

The award recognizes the Assam Pavilion’s outstanding thematic presentation, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage and economic potential.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Assam was awarded the Bronze Medal for Excellence in Display for thematic presentation at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 in New Delhi.”

The pavilion highlighted a diverse range of products from key sectors, including handicrafts, agriculture, textiles, and food processing, attracting significant attention from both domestic and international buyers.

Additionally, the display not only generated substantial revenue but also demonstrated Assam’s growing presence in national and global markets.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his appreciation for this achievement.

“HCM Dr. @himantabiswa congratulates and extends his best wishes to all those involved in this achievement”, the CMO added.

