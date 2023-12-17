15 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 17, 2023
type here...

Notre Dame spire to be crowned with new rooster, symbolising cathedral’s resurgence

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
People take pictures of the rooster which sat atop of the spire of the Notre-Dame cathedral, at the Cité de l'architecture et du patrimoine in Paris, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Roosters are a symbol of France. The small bird that adorned Notre Dame plunged to the ground in the April 2019 fire that collapsed the spire and consumed the roof. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
- Advertisement -

Paris, Dec 16: A pivotal moment in the restoration of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral is set for Saturday, with the installation of a golden rooster atop its spire.

It marks a key step in the monument’s revival after the devastating April 2019 fire. Designed by chief architect Philippe Villeneuve, this new rooster will replace the original that was damaged beyond repair in the blaze.

- Advertisement -

The rooster, a French emblem of vigilance and Christ’s resurrection, will house sacred relics inside it. These include fragments of Christ’s Crown of Thorns and remains of St Denis and St Genevieve, infusing the sculpture with religious importance.

The Crown of Thorns, regarded as Notre Dame’s most sacred relic, was among the treasures quickly removed after the fire broke out. Brought to Paris by King Louis IX in the 13th century, it is purported to have been pressed onto Christ’s head during the crucifixion.

Before ascending to its perch, the rooster will be blessed by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. A sealed tube within the sculpture will list the names of nearly 2,000 individuals who contributed to the cathedral’s reconstruction, underscoring the collective effort behind the works.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who last week visited the site to mark a one-year countdown to its re-opening, announced that the original rooster will be displayed in a new museum at the Hôtel-Dieu. This move, along with plans to invite Pope Francis for the cathedral’s reopening next year, highlights Notre Dame’s significance in French history and culture.

- Advertisement -

The rooster’s installation, crowning a spire reconstructed from Eugène Viollet-le-Duc’s 19th-century design, is a poignant reminder of its medieval origins as a symbol of hope and faith. Its longstanding association with the French nation since the Renaissance further adds to its historical and cultural significance, marking a new chapter of renewal and hope for Notre Dame and the French people. (AP)

Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chile arrests 55 people in a $275 million tax fraud case...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data