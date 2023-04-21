Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife prevented from going to UK

AMRITSAR, April 20 (PTI): Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport here, sources said on Thursday.

She was questioned by the immigration authorities and some other officials for more than three hours and thereafter, asked to return along with some relatives who had come to see her off at the airport.

Singh married Kaur, a UK-based Non-Resident Indian, on February 10.

Kaur, who is a British citizen, reached the airport at around 12 noon to board the flight to London but was stopped by the immigration staff and later, the Punjab Police was informed.

According to reports, she was stopped at the airport as there was a lookout circular (LoC) issued against her, however, there was no official word on it.

Punjab Police officials too refused to share any information about the incident.

The Air India flight for London took off at its scheduled time of 1.20 pm. Kaur was going to the UK for the first time after her marriage.

More than a month after a police crackdown against Singh and his aides, the radical preacher continues to remain elusive even as a manhunt to nab him is underway.

Police launched the crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ on March 18.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Singh got married to Kaur in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar.

The ‘Anand Karaj’ (marriage as per Sikh rituals) was held with a limited gathering of family members from both sides at a gurdwara in Baba Bakala in Amritsar.

Singh had said that a marriage ceremony should be simple and urged people not to splurge money on grand weddings.

The preacher said his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab.