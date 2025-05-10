9 militants arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, May 9: Security forces have arrested nine militants belonging to several proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, police said on Friday.

Four active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) were apprehended from Lamding Khumanthem Leikai in Thoubal district on Thursday, they said.

During another operation, three cadres of the outlawed United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were held near Lilong Bridge in Thoubal, a police officer said.

Besides, a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) was arrested from Lamlai in Imphal East district, and another militant of the banned KCP (PWG) from Ningthoukhong Kha Keirungba Leikai in Bishnupur, the officer said.

Arms and ammunition, including country-made pistols and hand grenades were seized from their possession, he added. (PTI)