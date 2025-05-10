26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 10, 2025
type here...

9 militants arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 9: Security forces have arrested nine militants belonging to several proscribed outfits from three districts of Manipur, police said on Friday.

Four active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) were apprehended from Lamding Khumanthem Leikai in Thoubal district on Thursday, they said.

- Advertisement -

During another operation, three cadres of the outlawed United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were held near Lilong Bridge in Thoubal, a police officer said.

Related Posts:

Besides, a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) was arrested from Lamlai in Imphal East district, and another militant of the banned KCP (PWG) from Ningthoukhong Kha Keirungba Leikai in Bishnupur, the officer said.

Arms and ammunition, including country-made pistols and hand grenades were seized from their possession, he added. (PTI)

6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Takam Sanjoy urges delimitation reforms in Arunachal Pradesh

The Hills Times -
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters