30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...

Assam-Meghalaya Joint Committee to Address Bilateral Issues Next Week

The Assam-Meghalaya Joint Committee will meet next week to discuss key bilateral issues, including the relocation of USTM, amid ongoing inter-state border talks.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: The Assam-Meghalaya Joint Committee is set to meet next week to address a range of bilateral issues, including the relocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts to resolve long-standing disputes between the two neighboring states.

- Advertisement -

The committee, comprising senior officials from both Assam and Meghalaya, is expected to discuss the contentious relocation of USTM, which has been a point of friction between the states due to its location near the interstate border. The meeting will also focus on finding amicable solutions to other bilateral matters, such as boundary demarcation, water-sharing agreements, and cooperative development projects.

According to sources, both state governments are committed to strengthening their relationship through dialogue and cooperation. A senior official from the Assam government stated, “This meeting is crucial for fostering mutual understanding and resolving issues that have been a source of tension between our states. We aim to achieve constructive outcomes that benefit both Assam and Meghalaya.”

The Assam-Meghalaya border, stretching over 884 kilometers, has seen several disputes over territory and jurisdiction, leading to periodic tensions between the two states. The joint committee was formed as part of a broader initiative to address these conflicts through negotiations and collaborative measures.

The upcoming meeting is also expected to revisit the agreements reached in the last round of talks, where both states agreed to adopt a phased approach in resolving the border disputes. Key stakeholders from both sides will be present to ensure that the discussions cover all aspects of the issues at hand.

- Advertisement -

The decision to hold the meeting signals a positive step towards fostering peace and cooperation between Assam and Meghalaya, with hopes of finding sustainable solutions to their shared challenges. The outcomes of this meeting will be closely watched by residents and officials alike, as both states look to forge a path toward harmonious coexistence.

10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Accuses Assam Border Police of Bias

The Hills Times -
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women