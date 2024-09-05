Assam-Meghalaya Joint Committee to Address Bilateral Issues Next Week

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: The Assam-Meghalaya Joint Committee is set to meet next week to address a range of bilateral issues, including the relocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts to resolve long-standing disputes between the two neighboring states.

The committee, comprising senior officials from both Assam and Meghalaya, is expected to discuss the contentious relocation of USTM, which has been a point of friction between the states due to its location near the interstate border. The meeting will also focus on finding amicable solutions to other bilateral matters, such as boundary demarcation, water-sharing agreements, and cooperative development projects.

According to sources, both state governments are committed to strengthening their relationship through dialogue and cooperation. A senior official from the Assam government stated, “This meeting is crucial for fostering mutual understanding and resolving issues that have been a source of tension between our states. We aim to achieve constructive outcomes that benefit both Assam and Meghalaya.”

The Assam-Meghalaya border, stretching over 884 kilometers, has seen several disputes over territory and jurisdiction, leading to periodic tensions between the two states. The joint committee was formed as part of a broader initiative to address these conflicts through negotiations and collaborative measures.

The upcoming meeting is also expected to revisit the agreements reached in the last round of talks, where both states agreed to adopt a phased approach in resolving the border disputes. Key stakeholders from both sides will be present to ensure that the discussions cover all aspects of the issues at hand.

The decision to hold the meeting signals a positive step towards fostering peace and cooperation between Assam and Meghalaya, with hopes of finding sustainable solutions to their shared challenges. The outcomes of this meeting will be closely watched by residents and officials alike, as both states look to forge a path toward harmonious coexistence.