Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy to be honoured in Arunachal on 100th Anniv

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep admiration for the Assam legendary Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, acknowledging the special place the late artist holds in the hearts of the people of the state, Khandu announced on Friday.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Khandu praised Dr. Hazarika for his profound impact on the cultural landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting how his soulful voice and powerful lyrics captured the state’s stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture.

“The late Dr. Bhupen Hazarika holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Through his soulful voice and powerful pen, he beautifully captured the essence of our state’s breathtaking nature and vibrant culture in his songs”, wrote the Chief Minister.

Khandu also shared that he had the privilege of hosting a delegation from the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust to discuss plans for celebrating the iconic artist’s 100th birth anniversary.

The occasion will promise to be a momentous one, serving as an opportunity to honour Dr. Hazarika’s unparalleled contributions to art, music, and culture.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that Dr. Hazarika’s legacy continues to inspire generations, with his timeless songs reflecting the harmony of the region’s diverse traditions.

Meanwhile, the state is preparing to pay tribute to the cultural icon through various events and initiatives that will celebrate his life and work, ensuring that his influence continues to resonate with future generations.

“This milestone is an opportunity to honour his unparalleled contributions to art, music and culture, which continue to inspire generations”, Khandu added.