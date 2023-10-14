29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 14, 2023
type here...

Manipur: Liangmai Naga Council unanimously resolve to ban poppy cultivation in state

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Imphal, Oct 14: The Liangmai Naga Counil Manipur, the apex body of the Liangmai Naga tribe in Manipur, has unanimously resolved to ban poppy cultivation in their areas.

- Advertisement -

This decision was taken during their half yearly meet at Tamah in Tamenglong district on October 12. The council has directed all village authorities to destroy their poppy harvest within October. Non-compliance will invite strict action against the cultivators.

The council has further resolved that no portion of farmland or forest will be allowed for poppy cultivation. The council has requested the Central and Manipur governments to eradicate poppy cultivation in the state.

They have also appealed to all citizens to help create a drug free society. This resolution is significant as the N Biren Singh led Manipur government has been actively against poppy cultivation, which is seen as a reason behind the current unrest in Manipur.

 

10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Family of 6 fall ill after allegedly consuming poisonous mushroom...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India 10 Tallest Superstars In WWE Best Ecotourism Destinations in India