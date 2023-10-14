Manipur: Liangmai Naga Council unanimously resolve to ban poppy cultivation in state

HT Digital,

Imphal, Oct 14: The Liangmai Naga Counil Manipur, the apex body of the Liangmai Naga tribe in Manipur, has unanimously resolved to ban poppy cultivation in their areas.

This decision was taken during their half yearly meet at Tamah in Tamenglong district on October 12. The council has directed all village authorities to destroy their poppy harvest within October. Non-compliance will invite strict action against the cultivators.

The council has further resolved that no portion of farmland or forest will be allowed for poppy cultivation. The council has requested the Central and Manipur governments to eradicate poppy cultivation in the state.

They have also appealed to all citizens to help create a drug free society. This resolution is significant as the N Biren Singh led Manipur government has been actively against poppy cultivation, which is seen as a reason behind the current unrest in Manipur.