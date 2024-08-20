Manipur Police arrest 2 KCP militants; weapons, ammunition seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: The Manipur Police apprehended two individuals suspected of being affiliated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) in the Thoubal district, the state police announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The arrests occurred in the village of Leirongthel Pitra, where Chanam Pritam Singh and Sanabam Ibungo Meitei, both aged 20, were taken into custody.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “On 19.08.2024, Security Forces arrested 02 (two) cadres of proscribed outfit KCP (PWG) from Leirongthel Pitra, Thoubal District. They are idebntified as i. Chanam Pritam Singh @ Thoungamba (20 yrs) and ii. Sanabam Ibungo Meitei @ Langamba (20 yrs).”

On 19.08.2024, Security Forces arrested 02 (two) cadres of proscribed outfit KCP (PWG) from Leirongthel Pitra, Thoubal District. They are idebntified as i. Chanam Pritam Singh @ Thoungamba (20 yrs) and ii. Sanabam Ibungo Meitei @ Langamba (20 yrs). Further. From their possession… pic.twitter.com/M05QXXm7TB — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) August 19, 2024

During the operation, the police officials seized various items, including two pistols with their respective magazines and three mobile phones.

Additionally, Rs 6,000 in cash, nine rounds of live ammunition and a motorcycle were confiscated.

- Advertisement -

“Further from their possession the following items were recovered:

i.02 (two) pistols along with magazines, 03 (three) mobile phones, Rs. 6000 (six thousand), 09 (nine) live ammunition rounds and 01 (one) two-wheeler vehicle”, the Manipur Police added.