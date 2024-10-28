Nagaland Governor honours rehab centre for exemplary service

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 27: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan felicitated the Shalom Rehabilitation Centre, Chümoukedima for its exemplary service to the people of Nagaland and the northeast.

The governor honoured the centre during the screening of Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio programme hosted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Sunday.

Shalom Rehabilitation Centre, an initiative by the Diocese of Kohima (Catholic church), was established in 1993 in response to the challenges of substance abuse affecting individuals, families, and society in Nagaland.

Under the motto “Together We Can,” the centre has transformed countless lives.

Partnering with the Medical Mission Sisters (MMS) and the Medical Sisters of St. Joseph, Shalom is committed to restoring lives affected by chemical dependency.

Through a structured, a four-month residential programme combining pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments, Shalom has successfully helped individuals recover and reintegrate into society.

It provides a safe and supportive environment for those seeking recovery.

Led by Rev. Fr. Dr. Joe Mariadhas, the centre’s dedicated team offers personalised care and guidance to every individual. Their mission is to foster transformation and hope through compassionate, non-judgmental care, supporting those affected by addiction toward a brighter future.

In each ‘Mann Ki Baat’ screening, the Nagaland Governor honours individuals and organisations dedicated to serving the community. These felicitations not only highlight exemplary contributions but also encourage citizens to engage actively in social initiatives which showcase the impactful work being done to improve the lives of people in Nagaland and beyond.