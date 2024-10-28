28 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 28, 2024
type here...

Nagaland Governor honours rehab centre for exemplary service

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 27: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan felicitated the Shalom Rehabilitation Centre, Chümoukedima for its exemplary service to the people of Nagaland and the northeast.

- Advertisement -

The governor honoured the centre during the screening of Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio programme hosted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Sunday.

Related Posts:

Shalom Rehabilitation Centre, an initiative by the Diocese of Kohima (Catholic church), was established in 1993 in response to the challenges of substance abuse affecting individuals, families, and society in Nagaland.

Under the motto “Together We Can,” the centre has transformed countless lives.

Partnering with the Medical Mission Sisters (MMS) and the Medical Sisters of St. Joseph, Shalom is committed to restoring lives affected by chemical dependency.

- Advertisement -

Through a structured, a four-month residential programme combining pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments, Shalom has successfully helped individuals recover and reintegrate into society.

It provides a safe and supportive environment for those seeking recovery.

Led by Rev. Fr. Dr. Joe Mariadhas, the centre’s dedicated team offers personalised care and guidance to every individual. Their mission is to foster transformation and hope through compassionate, non-judgmental care, supporting those affected by addiction toward a brighter future.

In each ‘Mann Ki Baat’ screening, the Nagaland Governor honours individuals and organisations dedicated to serving the community. These felicitations not only highlight exemplary contributions but also encourage citizens to engage actively in social initiatives which showcase the impactful work being done to improve the lives of people in Nagaland and beyond.

Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes