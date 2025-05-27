Sikkim vet-turned-entrepreneur weaves rural empowerment

GANGTOK, May 26: A Sikkim-based apparel brand, which gained national recognition after being featured in the latest 122nd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, is helping the state’s rural people earn livelihood through sustainable entrepreneurship.

The person behind the initiative is veterinary doctor Chewang Norbu Bhutia, who founded Crafted Fibres, an apparel brand that blends traditional handloom techniques with contemporary design.

- Advertisement -

Launched in July 2024 under Fibersgenisx Private Limited, the brand produces items such as shawls, stoles, gloves and socks, all crafted using modern aesthetics and indigenous craftsmanship.

According to Bhutia, about 30-40 per cent of the raw materials come from Sikkim itself, including wool from angora rabbits and sheep.

Other fibres such as hemp, banana silk and merino wool are sourced from outside, with Assam being a major supplier.

The production process avoids synthetic dyes, opting instead for natural, eco-friendly alternatives, he added.

- Advertisement -

Bhutia’s journey began long before the brand’s launch.

Since 2016–17, he has been working in South Sikkim, distributing livestock and training farmers in wool extraction, carding, spinning, and natural dyeing.

A significant portion of the workforce comprises women artisans, trained through self-help groups and producer collectives.

With support from NABARD, a cooperative society for weavers was established. Today, Crafted Fibres supports 15-20 weavers who earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 monthly, with payments ensured even when inventory remains unsold, Bhutia added.

- Advertisement -

With the project now acknowledged at the national level, Bhutia is looking to expand to urban and overseas markets while staying grounded in community welfare and cultural preservation.

Chief Minister PS Tamang took to Facebook to congratulate Bhutia on being featured in Mann Ki Baat.

He said Bhutia’s inspiring journey is a proud moment for us all.

“This national recognition not only honours Dr. Bhutia’s dedication but also celebrates Sikkim’s cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit,” he said. (PTI)