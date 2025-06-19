25.3 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Tripura CM concerned over poor pass rate in teacher recruitment exams

Updated:
AGARTALA, June 18: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday voiced concern over the “very low” pass percentage in the Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET) conducted by the state teachers’ recruitment board.

According to results announced on Tuesday, only 458 candidates out of 8,240 (5.56 per cent) cleared TET-I, while 1,589 of 32,286 candidates (4.92 per cent) passed TET-II — raising alarm among job aspirants and education authorities alike.

While TET-I qualified candidates are eligible for teachers’ jobs from classes I to V, TET–II qualifiers can teach from classes 6 to 8.

“This year, the pass percentage in TET-I and II is very low. I have asked the authorities why the success rate was so low. A number of reasons came to my notice. If we aren’t able to produce quality teachers, how will teachers impart quality education in government-run schools? We will explore solutions”, he told the reporters.

Responding to protests by TET aspirants over alleged discrepancies in some answer keys, Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said he had taken up the issue with the board.

“The board claimed there were no irregularities or errors in the answers. If job aspirants want, they can move court”, he said.

Earlier, the CM felicitated 82 meritorious students of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)-run and Vidyajyoti Schools, who cleared the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations. (PTI)

